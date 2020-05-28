Nonprofits Gear Up for GiveNOLA Day This Coming Tuesday

Feed a hungry child, ease the loneliness of a senior, heal a suffering patient or inspire a young person, GiveNOLA Day —Tuesday, June 2— is your chance to help regional nonprofit organizations build a safer, stronger, healthier, more educated and happier community.

GiveNOLA Day is an initiative of the Greater New Orleans Foundation (GNOF) that has raised more than $26 million since its inception in 2014.

Last year, GiveNOLA Day raised a record $5.9 million in donations for 752 nonprofits from more than 28,000 donors.

“Gifts can be as small as $10, which shows that even small gifts add up to make a huge impact,” says Andy Kopplin, president and CEO of the Greater New Orleans Foundation.

For the New Orleans Ballet Association contributions allow it to continue its commitment to deliver more than 5,000 inclusive, accessible and transformative dance, movement, wellness and fitness activities annually for ages 3 to 80-plus — all tuition free.

“As a nonprofit arts and community service organization, we rely on the generosity of GiveNOLA Day donors to continue bringing dance to life for the people of the Greater New Orleans region,” says New Orleans Ballet Executive Director Jenny Hamilton.

Now more than ever our local nonprofits need the community’s support. A new study conducted by GNOF and the University of New Orleans found that 73 percent of nonprofits have experienced some loss of income during COVID-19.

“Even in the face of a crisis, New Orleans and the surrounding parishes that make up Southeast Louisiana, continue to display an unwavering commitment to give back to the community and support one another during unprecedented times,” says Kopplin.

This year, GiveNOLA Day will provide support for more than 830 regional nonprofits in the 13-parish region (Orleans, Jefferson, St. Tammany, St. Bernard, Plaquemines, Lafourche, Terrebonne, Assumption, St. James, St. John the Baptist, St. Charles, Tangipahoa and Washington parishes).

Participating nonprofits address a broad range of issues, including health, housing, homelessness, seniors, public safety, arts and culture, animals, community improvement, education, environment, human services, crime prevention and youth development.

“COVID-19 has adversely impacted our region, let’s not let it impact our region’s giving spirit,” says Koppplin. “The challenges facing our families and neighbors…only magnifies the need for our nonprofit community to provide the critical resources our region depends on, and after this crisis ends, their work will be that much harder and even more important.”

Thanks to financial support from sponsors, including the event’s lead sponsor, Entergy, the community is able to come together for one common purpose: to celebrate generosity and our critical nonprofits.

For more information about GiveNOLA Day, visit www.GiveNOLA.org, email GiveNOLA@gnof.org, or call (504) 598-4663. Connect with GNOF on Facebook (@greaterneworleansfoundation), Twitter (@GNOFoundation) and Instagram (@GNOFoundation).







