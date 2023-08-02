Nonprofit Unveils Mural in Lower 9th Ward

On Aug. 1, Jade Meyers posed in front of her new mural at the Andrew P. Sanchez & Copelin-Bryd Multi-Service Center in the Lower 9th Ward. (Photo provided by I Am New Orleans)

NEW ORLEANS — On Aug. 1, I Am New Orleans joined local artist Jade Meyers to unveil a mural on the exterior of the Andrew P. Sanchez & Copelin-Bryd Multi-Service Center in the Lower 9th Ward. The second of two murals commissioned by the W.K. Kellogg Foundation aims to inspire young boys and girls across the city through a colorful visual representation of the community. The first I Am New Orleans mural, created by Meyers, was unveiled in March at the Norman Mayer Library in Gentilly.

“Being selected to paint the I Am New Orleans murals has been an incredible journey, enabling me to share my love for art with the community,” said Meyers. “Bringing the second mural to the Lower 9th ward and listening to residents share their vision for the future of New Orleans brought even more passion and positive energy to my creative process.”

The mural is part of the I Am New Orleans campaign, a community-led effort aiming to create a more equitable city for children and families. In 2022, the initiative began working with Jade Meyers to create two murals evoking its mission and the people and culture of the greater New Orleans area.

“The foundation’s historical investments started here in the Lower 9th ward and we have partners in this community committed to creating a more equitable community so its children and families thrive,” said Rhea Williams-Bishop, director of Mississippi and New Orleans programs at the W.K. Kellogg Foundation. “Art has a beautiful way of affirming who we are and what is possible. I hope every child and family sees themselves and dreams the impossible when they look at this mural.”