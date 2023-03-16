Nonprofit Unveils Mural at Norman Mayer Library

NEW ORLEANS – On March 15, I Am New Orleans joined an artist known as theartistjade to unveil a mural on the exterior of the Norman Mayer Library that is meant to inspire young boys and girls across the city through a colorful visual representation of the community.

The mural is part of a community-led effort supported by the W.K. Kellogg Foundation.

“Images matter regarding how children see themselves and how others see them. This mural articulates what’s possible when we work together to make New Orleans more equitable for our children and our families,” said Deirdre Johnson Burel, senior program officer at the W.K. Kellogg Foundation. “We are incredibly grateful to the Norman Mayer Library for allowing us to enhance I Am New Orleans’ work in a permanent, meaningful way.”