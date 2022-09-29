Nonprofit Opens New Outdoor Event Space in Mid-City

NEW ORLEANS — The Friends of Bayou St. John, a nonprofit organization that produces the annual Mid-City Bayou Boogaloo, has created a new community gathering spot at 725 N. Rendon Street. Called the “Bayou Backyard,” the space will host a fall event series open to the public.

“Our hope with the Bayou Backyard is that it becomes a place for the community to gather, organize or celebrate. As an outdoor space attached to the permanent home of Friends of Bayou St. John, Bayou Backyard is a resource for everyone that lives in or loves our Mid-City neighborhood as much as we do,” said FOBSJ President and Mid-City Bayou Boogaloo producer Jared Zeller.

On Saturday, Oct. 1, Bayou Backyard kicks off its fall offerings with an art market and bagel pop-up from Bayou Bagel Company from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The local bagel company will return on Saturday, Oct. 15 and again on the first and third Saturdays in November.

Weekly backyard comedy nights presented by Laugh Life Comedy start on Friday, Oct. 7 and continue every Friday until Nov. 18 at 7 p.m. The Oct. 7 opening event is headlined by Hillary Begley, who was featured in the Netflix movie “Dumplin’.”

Free, kid-friendly drum circles will happen on Oct. 8, Oct. 22, Nov. 12 and Nov. 26 from 11 a.m. tp 1 p.m. Drums and instruction are provided by Tetrad Drums, but participants are encouraged to bring their own.

Bayou Backyard is also available for private function rental.

The space is equipped with solar panels, which allowed the building to serve as a disaster relief station after Hurricane Ida in September of 2021. At the time, the Backyard Bayou outdoor space served asa food and water distribution outlet, also allowing residents to charge cell phones and store medication.