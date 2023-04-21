Nonprofit Offers Training for Young People with Autism

Getty Images

NEW ORLEANS – With a mission to champion neurodiversity in the workplace, Families Helping Families NOLA, a center for individuals with disabilities and their families, has expanded its computer coding training initiative and launched Computing for Youth with Autism – Pathway to Career Success. The new program serves motivated young adults who have been diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder by providing transition and employment services. The primary goal of CYA is to train and place youth with autism in high-demand, computer-related jobs, preparing them for a meaningful career path. CYA is free for eligible individuals and is currently accepting applications.

“CYA creates a valuable, skilled workforce for the growing tech industry in New Orleans,” said Families Helping Families NOLA Executive Director Aisha Johnson. “We’re not only helping individuals with ASD work towards sustainable, independent living, but we work with employers to create a more inclusive and neurodiverse workplace. It’s a win-win.”

As a vendor of Louisiana Rehabilitation Services, FHF NOLA has aligned with education partners, including Delgado Community College, Operation Spark, Nunez Community College, Tulane University, and New Horizons to provide participants with educational training in an array of computing-related fields, such as cyber security, video game design, computer animation, web/app development, data management/entry, and information technology. Additionally, CYA collaborates with the LSU health Human Development Center on best practice, evidence-based service provision.