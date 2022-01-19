Nonprofit Hosts Jan. 20 Discussion About Racial Healing

NEW ORLEANS – As part of Ashé Cultural Arts Center’s week-long programming in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day and the National Day of Racial Healing, I Am New Orleans will host “Reckoning & Release: A Community Conversation About Healing,” beginning at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 20. The intergenerational virtual panel will discuss disparities of racial, economic, climate and health justice.

“Through this event, Ashé Cultural Arts Center is encouraging Black, Brown and Indigenous communities to manifest a new way of collective being,” said Asali DeVan Ecclesiastes, chief equity officer at Efforts of Grace/Ashé Cultural Arts Center, a partner of I Am New Orleans. “This conversation will explore the path forward to a more just and equitable world and enable the next generation of artists, activists and organizers to discuss their hopes and dreams for the future.”

The event is part of I Am New Orleans, a community-led effort designed to inspire conversation and action in creating a more equitable city for its children and families. This is the first community conversation in 2022 and will set the table for other panels in the year.

“Reckoning & Release: A Community Conversation About Healing” will be moderated by media personality Kelder Summers. Panelists include Kalamu Ya Salaam, New Orleans author and cultural anthropologist; Gia Hamilton, executive director and chief curator at the New Orleans African American Museum of Art, Culture and History; Brideisha Harness-Parker, founder of the New Orleans Youth Coalition; and Morgan Walker, president, and organizer of Morgan Walker Productions and Bike N Vote NOLA.

The event also will feature a youth panel moderated by Sharita Sims, curator, facilitator, writer, publishing artist, photographer/videographer, doula and holistic wellness activist. Youth panelists include Akilah Toney, published writer, poet, dancer, photographer and youth advocate; Anne-Marie Boseman, visual artist majoring in computer science at Dillard University; Carter Mayberry, mixed-media artist focused on styling, creative direction and digital content creation; and Empress Brooks, writer, poet, dancer, artist and activist.

For more information about “Reckoning & Release: A Community Conversation About Healing,” or to register, please visit IAmNewOrleansVoices.com.