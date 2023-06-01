Who We Are

You may know Nonna Randazzo’s Bakery as home to mouth-watering, Carnival-season King Cakes, but this year-round, full-service bakery has been providing desserts, pastries, cakes, donuts, lunch, catering, and breads for over 50 years. Founded as Randazzo’s Hi Lan Bakery in St. Bernard in 1965, by Lawrence Randazzo and his brothers, Randazzo’s Bakery is still a local, family-run business with Joel Randazzo Forjet and Felix Forjet Jr working alongside their children and ushering in the 4th generation with their grandson Felix Forjet IV.

Today, Nonna Randazzo’s Bakery has grown to three locations, two on the Northshore and one in Chalmette. Each location is committed to serving its community with baked goods crafted from the finest ingredients. Felix Forjet Jr recently celebrated over 35 years of excellence in baking. His son, Felix Forjet, III is also a baker and production manager, and his daughter Lauren Forjet serves as cake department manager and wedding cake specialist. The entire Nonna Randazzo’s family wishes to thank St. Tammany parish for its longstanding support for over 16 years.

What We Do

Consistently high quality, Nonna Randazzo’s ingredients and recipes are enjoyed year-round. Guests can expect fun, friendly, world-class service in a comfortable and welcoming bakery setting with the unparalleled aroma of fresh-baked goods wafting through the air. Named Northshore’s Best King Cake from 2009-2022, the bakery has also garnered designations such as the Best Place for Dessert, Best Bakery, and Best Sweet Shop from readers of Gambit Weekly.

In addition to sweets, the bakery is known for its all-day breakfast and delicious lunch menu of insalata and Italian-inspired sandwiches like its famous Muffalettas. After close, guests can attend special “Nonna’s After Hours” Wine Dinners — on Thursday, June 22, the bakery will serve up a five-course meal with wines paired from Riboli Family Vineyard.

“Being part of the community is just as important to maintaining baking excellence,” says Felix. The bakery is a member of St. Tammany Chamber, Small Business Association, and Retail Bakers of America and supports numerous local organizations.

Mandeville || Covington || Chalmettte || nonnarandazzos.com