NOMMA Starts New Academic Year With New Principal

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Military and Maritime Academy Commandant Colonel Chris Schlafer, USMC (Retired) announced the appointment of 10-year NOMMA veteran teacher and school leader Alexis Long as principal of the A-rated high school.

Long has a master’s degree in educational leadership from the American College of Education in Indiana and a bachelor’s degree in secondary school education from Anderson University in South Carolina. She is a certified teacher and certified educational leader in Louisiana.

She started her teaching career in Plaquemines Parish as a high school social studies teacher 13 years ago, but moved to NOMMA as an instructor in 2012. She quickly rose to become academic dean and then assistant principal of the school which is the only military/maritime open admissions public charter school in the greater New Orleans region.

“Ms. Long is an accomplished professional educator who has proven herself to be an excellent manager, administrator and teacher,” said Schlafer. “Though our board did an open search for candidates, it was hard to ignore her significant institutional knowledge of NOMMA, since she has literally worked from the ground up to lead our school.”

Schlafer praised Long’s initiatives to improve the school’s organization, collaborative teams and academic performance while employed at the school for the last decade.

“This is a great school where the entire school community encourages me to be my best in utilizing my experience, training and capabilities to build a supportive learning environment for all our cadets,” said Long.