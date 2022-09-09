Nominate Louisiana Manufacturers for 44th Annual Lantern Awards

BATON ROUGE – From Louisiana Economic Development:

LED is now accepting nominations for the 44th annual Lantern Awards, recognizing manufacturers from each of Louisiana’s eight regional planning and development districts that have demonstrated a sustained record of business excellence and community involvement.

The Lantern Awards are a partnership of LED, the Louisiana Industrial Development Executives Association, and the Louisiana Association of Planning and Development Districts. Winners are selected by the regional LAPDD offices, based on the nominated companies’ performance over the previous three years. More than 330 manufacturers have been honored since the awards were introduced in 1979.

“One constant in our ever-changing economy is that Louisiana manufacturers continue to create high-quality jobs, support their local communities and deliver innovative and essential products to customers around the globe,” LED Secretary Don Pierson said. “I encourage everyone to consider nominating a deserving manufacturer for a Lantern Award, which honors the unique contributions manufacturing companies and their workers make to Louisiana’s economy and quality of life.”

Nomination packets can be downloaded here or at the Louisiana Association of Planning and Development Districts website, lapdd.org. Anyone may submit a nomination, and companies may nominate themselves. The deadline to submit a completed nomination packet to the local planning district office is Nov. 23. Awards will be presented Feb. 8, 2023, at a ceremony in Baton Rouge.

Last year’s winners featured a range of companies reflecting the diversity of Louisiana’s manufacturing sector: ORACLE Lighting of Avondale; Mezzo Technologies of Baton Rouge; Cane River Pecan Company of New Iberia; Carboline of Lake Charles; AFCO Industries of Alexandria; Maxim Watermakers of Shreveport; and Skyjacker Suspensions of West Monroe.

Award-winners receive handcrafted lanterns donated by Bevolo Gas and Electric Lights, which has manufactured traditional and antique lighting in New Orleans since 1945.

For more information about the 44th annual Lantern Awards, contact Nikita Garner at Nikita.Garner@la.gov or 225.342.0205.