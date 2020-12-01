NOMA’s Taylor Honored by Consulate General of France

NEW ORLEANS – The Consulate General of France is proud to announce that Susan M. Taylor, Montine McDaniel Freeman Director of the New Orleans Museum of Art, will receive the prestigious Ordre des Arts et des Lettres at the rank of Chevalier (Knight).

The Consul General of France Mr. Vincent Sciama will be joining the closest colleagues of Taylor to honor her during a ceremony at the New Orleans Museum of Art on Dec. 1.

This award recognizes her outstanding achievements in the promotion and the enhancement of French culture and history in New Orleans, such as The Orléans Collection exhibition. This endeavor reunited works from the most prominent French cultural institutions in order to commemorate the tricentennial of New Orleans in 2018.

The French Ministry of Culture established the Ordre des Arts et des Lettres in 1957 in recognition of those who have significantly contributed to the arts, literature, or the propagation of these fields, such as Audrey Hepburn, Clint Eastwood and Bob Dylan.

This event is organized by the New Orleans Museum of Art with the support of the Consulate General of France.