NOMAR’s Commercial Investment Division Receives 5-Star Award

METAIRIE – The New Orleans Metropolitan Association of Realtors announced that its commercial investment division has received the 5-Star Accredited Commercial Excellence Award, the highest accreditation given from the National Association of Realtors.

With the award, NOMAR’s CID becomes one of only 12 such divisions in the country to earn the 5-Star designation.

NAR’s accreditation program is centered on the services and programs offered to CID members, and an association’s commitment to engaging its commercial members. Benchmarks that must be met include items related to governance and structure, communications programs, education offerings, advocacy initiatives, technology, NAR/state association involvement, and member involvement and networking.

The 5-Star accreditation also comes with a $1,000 scholarship to be used toward continued commercial services.

NOMAR congratulates Bud Faust, director of CID, for the achievement.