NOMAR’s Commercial Investment Division Receives 5-Star Accreditation 

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Metropolitan Association of Realtors announced that its commercial investment division has received the 5-Star Accredited Commercial Excellence Award from the National Association of Realtors. The 5-star accreditation is the highest given.

With the award, NOMAR’s CID becomes one of only 12 commercial investment divisions in the country to earn the designation.

NAR’s accreditation program is centered on the services and programs offered to CID members, and an association’s commitment to engaging its commercial members. Benchmarks that must be met include items related to governance and structure, communications programs, education offerings, advocacy initiatives, technology, NAR/state association involvement, and member involvement.

“It’s very exciting to be recognized by NAR and awarded the 5-Star Commercial Services Accreditation,” said CID Board President Ryan Pearce. “None of this is possible without CID/NOMAR support staff, board/committee members, or membership. The numerous benchmarks that must be achieved in the areas of programming, number of members, governance, education/professionalism, communications, legislative advocacy, technology, NAR/Louisiana Realtors involvement, and community involvement is no small feat. This recognition demonstrates the value we bring to our membership and the communities we serve.”

The 5-Star accreditation also comes with a $1,000 scholarship to be used toward continued commercial services.