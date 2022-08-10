NOMAR to Host Oct. 13 Real Estate Forecast Symposium

Getty Images

NEW ORLEANS –– New Orleans Metropolitan Association of Realtors and the Commercial Investment Division of the New Orleans Metropolitan Association of Realtors will host the Twelfth Annual Economic and Real Estate Forecast Symposium from 12:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 13 at the Jefferson Performing Arts Center. A networking reception will follow the event. This year’s theme is “Recognizing Risk in an Uncertain World.”

Ticket prices are $40 for members and $50 for non-members. Tickets will be available for purchase online at www.nomar.org. The conference is pending approval to provide up to four hours of continuing education for Realtors and Appraisers.

The Economic and Real Estate Forecast Symposium features experts in real estate, finance, government and academia who evaluate and discuss real estate and financial markets. Presenters will examine current trends and share predictions.

“As real estate practitioners, we need to be aware of market conditions and well versed in the external factors that affect our clients’ decisions. This is my 12th year attending the forecast, second year as co-chair and I find it to be the most fruitful education that I receive year-round in our local ecosystem. The high-level discussions that happen at the forecast shape the actions and decisions that we make locally and in the region. This is the best value-added education in the region for anyone working or interested in real estate and the economy,” said Katie Witry, owner of Witry Collective.

The half-day conference will present speakers and panel discussions on a variety of topics: The Economy: Trending into Uncharted Territory; The Environment: Exploring the Challenge and Costs of Long-Term Sustainability; Dynamic Industries: Adjusting to a Rapidly Changing World; and Perspectives on the Future of New Orleans/Transformational Projects.

“It feels like everything is in flux right now, people’s disposable incomes and purchasing power are changing daily. Will this uncertainty create larger disruptions in the economy? How will these forces affect pricing, inventory, activity, lending practices, carrying costs, and a myriad of other things? The theme for this year’s event, the topics, and speakers have been curated to address this uncertainty and provide attendees with timely information from diverse perspectives on where we are and where we might be headed,” said Mike Mito, broker and event co-chair.

This year’s sponsors are Gulf Coast Bank, Crescent Title, NAI Latter & Blum, Home Bank, Witry Collective, The Stevens Realty Group, Louisiana Realtors, Beaux Box Commercial Real Estate, NOLA Lending Group (A Division of Fidelity Bank), Property One, Compass Inspection Services, Lentz Roofing, Louisiana Chapter of the CCIM, OnPath Federal Credit Union, Essential Mortgage Partners, Hive Companies, Select Title and Delta Title Corporation.