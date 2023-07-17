NOMAR to Host Economic and Real Estate Conference on Oct. 5

Getty Images

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Metropolitan Association of Realtors and its Commercial Investment Division will host the 13th annual Economic and Real Estate Forecast Symposium from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 5 at the Jefferson Performing Arts Center.

The conference brings together experts in real estate, finance, banking, government and academia to evaluate and discuss markets, analyze trends and share predictions. This year’s gathering will focus on risk factors in the industry.

“The annual Forecast Symposium gathers the brightest minds in real estate, providing invaluable education and expert insights into regional market conditions and the economy,” said Mignon Richard Díaz, conference chairwoman, in a press release. “We recommend the event as an exceptional opportunity for real estate practitioners and others to stay informed about the factors shaping the industry and impacting consumer choices.”

Presentations at the full-day symposium include “Perspective on the Economy,” “The Challenge of Underwriting Today,” “Insurance and the Environment” and “The Evolving Development Model. Guy Williams of Gulf Coast Bank & Trust Company will give closing remarks. The speaker list includes Dr. Gary Wagner, business economist and endowed chair at the University of Louisiana Lafayette; Brian Andrews, senior instructor at Louisiana State University; and Louis David, interim president and CEO of the New Orleans Business Alliance.

“Our carefully curated agenda covers a wide range of topics, providing attendees with actionable insights to drive their businesses forward,” said Lance Ginn, conference co-chair. “The Forecast Symposium also connects the real estate community in a day-long educational setting while shedding light on data that drives innovation.”

“Skyrocketing flood insurance costs and rising interest rates are just a few of the factors impacting disposable incomes and purchasing power,” said David Keller, conference co-chair. “Our panelists and speakers will offer diverse and expert perspectives on how these forces and other economic conditions may be impacting pricing, inventory, activity and lending activity.”

This year’s sponsors include Gulf Coast Bank, Crescent Title and NAI Latter & Blum.

Early bird ticket pricing is $60. The price increases to $75 after Aug. 1. Tickets and information are available online at https://www.nolaforecast.org/.