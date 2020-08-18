NOMAR Presents Seminar: ‘Discovering Commercial Real Estate’

MANDEVILLE, La. – The Commercial Real Estate Division of the New Orleans Metropolitan Association of Realtors will present a webinar titled “Discovering Commercial Real Estate” from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 17 at its Mandeville office. Attendees will earn three hours of continuing education credits. The event is free for CID members and $35 for non-members. This is “an ideal introductory course for those who are newly licensed, or residential agents who want to learn more about commercial real estate.”

Click here to register.