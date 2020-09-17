NOMAR Presents 10th Annual Economic and Real Estate Forecast Symposium

NEW ORLEANS – New Orleans Metropolitan Association of REALTORS and the Commercial Investment Division of the New Orleans Metropolitan Association of REALTORS will host the Tenth Annual Economic and Real Estate Forecast Symposium. The two-day virtual conference will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 13 and Wednesday, Oct. 14. This year’s theme is “New Orleans Economy: Pivoting to the New Normal.”

The conference is approved to provide up to eight hours of continuing education for realtors.

“The real estate market today is thirsty for good information. In every measure of the market, the only known certainty is uncertainty. The Tenth Annual Economic and Real Estate Forecast has an incredible lineup of speakers that will provide cogent insight and relevant content to help understand the context of today’s evolving market,” said Paul Richard of Latter & Blum.

The Economic and Real Estate Forecast Symposium features a group of experts in real estate, finance, government and academia who evaluate and discuss real estate and financial markets. Many of the best business minds and most important decision-makers in Louisiana examine how the political and economic environment will impact real estate and business today, and share their expert views on what lies ahead, providing the information and the perspective needed to have the competitive edge to prosper in our changing times.

Moderator and featured guest speakers are as follows: Paul Richard, Moderator, NAI Latter and Blum; Lawrence Yun, Chief Economist and Senior Vice President of Research for the National Association of REALTORS®; Gary Wagner, Professor and Economist, University of Louisiana at Lafayette; Stephen Waguespack, President and Chief Executive Officer, Louisiana Association of Business & Industry; Kati Hyer, Vice President of Communications, Louisiana Oil & Gas Association; Guy Williams, President and Chief Financial Officer, Gulf Coast Bank; Steven Sheffrin, Professor of Economics and Director, Murphy Institute at Tulane University; Allison Plyer, Chief Demographer, Data Center; Joe Uzee, Vice President and Mortgage Originator, Gulf Coast Bank; John Zollinger, Market President, Home Bank; Alejandra Guzman, Vice President, Real Estate and Capital Attraction, New Orleans Business Alliance; Walt Leger, Senior Vice President for Strategic Affairs; New Orleans & Company; Robert Rivers, Director, New Orleans City Planning Commission; Joe Harris, Lobbyist; Helen Devlin, Lobbyist; Vijay Yaplapadi, Lobbyist; and Colin Allen, Lobbyist.

The two-day virtual conference will present speakers and panel discussions on a variety of topics such as: The Economy of Real Estate: Forecast for America; The Economy of Real Estate: Forecast for New Orleans and South Louisiana; The Changing Climate of Business & Politics in Louisiana; Where is the Oil & Gas Industry Today?’ A View from the Nation’s Capital: NAR Lobbyist Perspective; The Future of New Orleans: The Evolution of the New Economy; New Orleans: The Shape of the New Economy; The DNA of Demographics of Metropolitan New Orleans; Banking in the Post-COVID Environment; The New Normal in Development: Innovation & Best Practices; The New Shape of Hospitality; Planning for New Orleans: Adapting to a Changing Market; and The Global Economy and The Changing Dynamic of Trade with China.

This year’s sponsors are Gulf Coast Bank, NAI Latter & Blum, Biz New Orleans, LACDB, and Louisiana Realtors.