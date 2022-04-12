NOMAR Announces Annual Awards Winners

(Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS (press release) — The Commercial Investment Division (CID) of the New Orleans Metropolitan Association of Realtors (NOMAR) hosted its annual awards banquet on Thursday, April 7, 2022 at the Ye Olde College Inn Grande Hall.

The CID awards program included over 1,000 transactions and a combined $990 million in real estate activity by its members in 2021.

The program included the “Deal of the Year,” selected by an independent blue-ribbon committee. The winners were Michael Siegel from Corporate Realty and Barry Spizer from SRSA Commercial Real Estate for their role in Tulane University’s lease of the Charity Hospital building on Tulane Avenue in downtown New Orleans.

“As an organization, we’ve very proud of our members’ contributions to the economic development of not just New Orleans, but the entire region,” said CID president Melissa Warren of Stirling Properties. “It’s important to us that they are recognized for their hard work, their professionalism, and their contributions to economic development and to the community as a whole.”

Awards were given for the top sale and lease in each of six asset classes: retail, office, industrial, land, multifamily, and special purpose. Achievement awards were also given to producers who earned from $2 million to over $15 million in credit volume for 2021.

In addition, the Rising Star award was presented to Mignon Richard from NAI Latter & Blum. Recently retired NOMAR CEO Missy Whittington was given the annual Service to the Industry Award for her over 40 years of service to the real estate industry.

“Sometimes real estate agents and brokers can be overlooked when considering a city or region’s economic drivers,” said CID president-elect Mike Mito of Re/Max Commercial Brokers. “The expertise and experience they bring to the table on behalf of their clients is invaluable.”