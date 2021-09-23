NOMAR: After Ida, Realtors Can Help Find Safe Housing

Getty Images

NEW ORLEANS – With many Louisiana residents in need of housing solutions in the wake of Hurricane Ida, the New Orleans Metropolitan Association of Realtors (NOMAR) has launched a public awareness campaign to remind people how its members can help.

“We know that, in the aftermath of Ida, many residents in the 10 parishes we serve are in desperate need of safe and undamaged rental housing,” said NOMAR President Anne Comarda in a press release. “Some for a short period of time; some, unfortunately, for longer. Our Realtor members are ready, willing and capable of assisting people in their searches, having access to up-to-date information on available housing, rental units, and short-term rentals that may not be listed on other consumer websites.”

Comarda encourages renters to visit www.nomar.org and click on the “Find a Realtor” button at the top of the page. From there, they can search for an agent by name, city or zip code. NOMAR said its Realtors have access to the Multiple Listing Service, which includes properties currently on the market for both short- and long-term rental. In addition, they are often aware of properties that are about to come onto the market.

Founded in 1915, NOMAR is a nonprofit trade association with over 6,700 members in 10 parishes. It provides educational opportunities, industry advocacy and community service opportunities to its members.