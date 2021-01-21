NOMA Welcomes Natrang Stanley as Human Resources Manager

NEW ORLEANS – Natrang Stanley is the new human resources manager at the New Orleans Museum of Art.

Stanley brings more than two decades of experience to NOMA’s HR department. Her work has involved cross-functional roles, with responsibility for human resources, training, and serving as a liaison to staff and leadership in the creation of an equitable work environment. Prior to joining NOMA, Stanley served as the accounting and human relations manager at Eskew Dumez Ripple+.

“Ms. Stanley is an important addition to our team here at NOMA,” said Susan Taylor, NOMA’s Montine McDaniel Freeman director. “Her experience spans multiple areas including human resources and finance in legal, higher education, arts and business settings. We have confidence in her leadership and look forward to her many contributions.”

Stanley, a native New Orleanian, received her Bachelor of Arts in public administration from Southern University at New Orleans and Master of Business Administration from the University of Mary in Bismarck, North Dakota.