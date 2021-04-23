NOMA to Dedicate Renovated Auditorium, Courtyard and Cafe

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Museum of Art has announced the opening of the Lapis Center for the Arts, a newly renovated cultural space that will host film screenings, lectures, theater performances and more. The renovation, begun in January 2020, features a surround sound system and theatrical lighting. The space will seat up to 360 people.

“With the opening of the Lapis Center, NOMA is furthering our commitment to making the arts accessible to our community,” said Susan Taylor, Montine McDaniel Freeman Director of NOMA. “This inspiring, flexible space provides opportunities for the visual and performing arts, allows the museum to expand our offerings, and underscores the role that art has in helping us reach across cultures and mediums to connect with others.”

The renovation was funded by the Zemurray Foundation. Partners in the project include EskewDumezRipple, Broadmoor LLC, Dupont LeCorgne, Ralph Brennan Restaurant Group, Solomon Group and AOS Interiors.

Lining the walls of the Lapis Center is a plaster relief mural created by Enrique Alférez that was created in 1967 to be displayed in the lobby of the New Orleans Times-Picayune Building. The mural was donated to NOMA by Joe Jaeger, Barry Kern, Michael White and Arnold Kirschman.

The dedication ceremony for the Lapis Center for the Arts will take place on Tuesday, April 27.

Additional support for the project comes from Dathel and Tommy Coleman, Ralph and Susan Brennan, the Azby Fund and Robinson Lumber Company.