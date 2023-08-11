NOMA Invites Artists to Apply for 2023-24 Creative Assembly Cohort

Creative Assembly Cohort participant Steve Lands debuted the original composition Rearranging the Planets in NOMA’s Lapis Center for the Arts in February 2022. (Photo by Camille Lenain)

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The New Orleans Museum of Art is inviting New Orleans–based artists to apply to participate in the museum’s Creative Assembly Cohort for the 2023–24 session. Open to local artists working in all disciplines, the residency program connects artists with NOMA’s collection, special exhibitions, programs, and staff to develop neighborhood-based participatory art experiences as vehicles for personal exploration, community collaboration, and social change.

Participating artists will have access to professional development workshops, opportunities for mentorship, and support to produce a public-facing program. Artists may apply to the Creative Assembly Cohort through Aug. 18 on NOMA’s website.

Projects from artists in the previous Creative Assembly Cohort include the debut of a composition by trumpeter Steve Lands exploring cosmology around the world, an original performance by pop art band People Museum underneath Louise Bourgeois’s iconic Spider in the Sydney and Walda Besthoff Sculpture Garden, in-gallery activations by musician Joseph Darensbourg responding to special exhibitions on view at the museum, and a demonstration by food justice activist Courtney Clark looking at healthier alternatives to classic New Orleans cuisine.

This year’s Creative Assembly Cohort begins Sept. 13.