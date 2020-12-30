NOMA Cuts Hours Temporarily to Continue Fight Against COVID

Photo from Facebook

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Museum of Art said it is temporarily reducing visitation hours to help fight the spread of COVID-19. From Jan. 4 through March 3, the museum will now be closed Monday through Wednesday. NOMA will be open to visitors from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. The Besthoff Sculpture Garden will remain open from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. During this interim period, Louisiana residents will receive free museum admission on Thursdays, courtesy of the Helis Foundation.

“We are paying close attention to COVID-19 infection rates across our city and state. As per the medical and scientific experts, we are anticipating a spike in January and February following the holidays. NOMA will use this additional day of closure for sanitization protocols, ensuring a safe and enjoyable experience for visitors and staff,” said Susan Taylor, Montine McDaniel Freeman Director of NOMA.

Prepaid, contactless ticketing is encouraged for museum visits. Click here to purchase tickets in advance of your visit.