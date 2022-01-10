NOMA Awarded Curatorial Intern Grant from the Decorative Arts Trust

Image courtesy of the New Orleans Museum of Art

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Museum of Art has been announced as the Decorative Arts Trust’s 2022–2024 curatorial internship partner. The significant grant will support a two-year curatorial fellow who will learn about the responsibilities of the curatorial field while working with the NOMA’s esteemed decorative arts and growing design collection, focusing specifically in the area of glass.

“We are grateful to the Decorative Arts Trust for affording this considerable opportunity,” said Susan Taylor, Montine McDaniel Freeman director. “NOMA’s acclaimed glass collection features more than 3,000 works, ranging from ancient to contemporary. We look forward to welcoming the Decorative Arts Trust curatorial fellow, and anticipate their contributions to highlighting this treasured collection.”

The Decorative Arts Trust curatorial fellow will be integral to developing an exhibition and collection catalogue for NOMA’s world glass holdings. Under the leadership of and in collaboration with NOMA’s RosaMary Curator for Decorative Arts and Design Mel Buchanan, the fellow will work to expand the collection, develop interpretive research, engage community input, develop museum exhibitions, and create digital interpretations of the collection through NOMA’s ongoing partnership with Google Arts & Culture.

“It is such an honor for NOMA to be selected to partner with the Decorative Arts Trust,” said Buchanan. “This grant will enable an emerging voice in the material culture field to join our vibrant museum at a transformative time.”

The museum will accept applications for the two-year Decorative Arts Trust curatorial fellow position through March 1, 2022. Position, salary, and application information is available at www.noma.org.