NOMA Announces Trustees Joining Board in 2021

NEW ORLEANS – The board of trustees of the New Orleans Museum of Art has elected a slate of new board members. The board supports NOMA’s mission of “uniting, inspiring, and engaging diverse communities and cultures through the arts.”

“In a year defined by the financial, social, political, and cultural effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the NOMA Board of Trustees, staff and community are reminded that engagement through the arts is more critical than ever,” said Susan Taylor, Montine McDaniel Freeman Director. “There is no doubt that the coming year will present its own set of challenges. Each of these new board members brings a set of experiences and expertise that will be of enormous assistance as we navigate 2021 and beyond, and help us continue our efforts toward financial stability, sustained DEAI work, and digital and technological advancement.”

The new board members are Jennifer Heebe, a former member of the Jefferson Parish Council and the Louisiana House of Representatives; Thomas Henley, managing director at Bernhard Capital Partners; Robin Marrouche, director of Susan Swartz Studios; Beverly Matheney, a community activist; Anthony Recasner, CEO of Agenda for Children; Tod Smith, president and general manager of WWL-TV; and Robert Steeg, co-managing member of the Steeg Law Firm.