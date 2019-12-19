NOMA Announces Retirement of Asprodites and Appointment of Harrell

New Orleans, LA— Gail Asprodites, the deputy director for finance and administration at the New Orleans Museum of Art (NOMA), has retired after 13 years of service.

“Gail approached her position with dedication, an entrepreneurial spirit and an abundance of good humor,” said Susan Taylor, NOMA’s Montine McDaniel Freeman director. “I cannot underscore enough how much she has contributed to NOMA’s transformative work over the course of her tenure.”

A graduate of the University of Southwestern Louisiana and a certified public accountant, Asprodites served a project manager with Postlethwaite and Netterville prior to her arrival at NOMA in April of 2006. Initially serving in the role of comptroller, Asprodites quickly became an invaluable member of the post-Hurricane Katrina recovery team, assuming the role of assistant director. Asprodites was promoted to the role of deputy director of finance and administration shortly after the arrival of Director Susan Taylor in 2010, a role which she resolutely fulfilled for nine years.

With the retirement of Asprodites, NOMA has announced the appointment of Doug Harrell as the newest member of the museum’s senior management team, fulfilling the role of deputy director for finance and administration. Prior to his arrival at NOMA, Harrell served as University controller and vice president of finance at Tulane University for 18 years. Before joining Tulane, Harrell was the senior Vice President for finance for Audubon Institute.

“Doug’s extensive experience and expertise will be an invaluable asset for NOMA’s strategic and tactical initiatives, as well as museum best practices that will make the museum poised effectively for future growth,” said Taylor.

In this leadership role, Harrell will oversee NOMA’s financial operations. Additionally, Harrell will be responsible for all NOMA facilities and campus, IT operations, and key external consultants and government partner relationships.

Harrell received an MBA in accounting, as well as a B.S. in accounting from Louisiana Tech University. He currently serves as treasurer for Crescent City Schools, a charter school system in New Orleans.