NOMA Announces New Trustees for 2023

Photo courtesy of the New Orleans Museum of Art

NEW ORLEANS – The board of trustees of the New Orleans Museum of Art has elected 10 new members.

“We are thrilled to welcome this new slate of trustees, and we are grateful that they are sharing their expertise and experiences in support of NOMA’s mission and work,” said Susan M. Taylor, the museum’s Montine McDaniel Freeman Director. “I look forward to collaborating with this talented group of leaders from New Orleans and beyond as they help lead us through the year ahead.”

The new or returning members include Walda Besthoff, Meghan Donelon, Elizabeth Grimes, Ralph Mahana, Robert Hinckley, Anne Redd, Susu Stall, Aulston Taylor, Franco Valobra and Jenny Vorhoff.