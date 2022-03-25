NOMA Announces New Board Trustees for 2022

Photo courtesy of NOMA

NEW ORLEANS – In December of 2021, the board of trustees of the New Orleans Museum of Art elected a slate of new members who joined the board in January 2022. The board of trustees supports NOMA’s mission of “uniting, inspiring, and engaging diverse communities and cultures through the arts.”

“We are grateful to our newest Trustees for committing their wide-ranging experience and expertise to NOMA,” said Susan Taylor, Montine McDaniel Freeman director. “I look forward to working with this talented set of leaders to guide us through a year of continued growth and opportunity for the museum.”

Tony Adams is the New Orleans market president for First Horizon Bank. He began his career working for a Fortune 500 finance and insurance company in New Orleans. Next, Adams joined First Commerce Corporation (now Chase Bank) in a credit administration role before transitioning to a relationship manager position in business banking, and then ultimately to commercial banking. Adams joined the bank (legacy IberiaBank) in 2001 as a founding member of the commercial banking team in New Orleans. He then led the commercial banking group in North Louisiana and the business banking segment for Louisiana. Adams developed the Northshore team and market into a thriving commercial, business banking, and retail franchise. Before his promotion to New Orleans Market President, Adams served as commercial banking executive, managing a group of bankers with a multi-billion-dollar book of business. Adams holds an MBA and a BS in finance from the University of New Orleans.

Luz Caputto has actively engaged in endeavors that cultivate the arts and support civic minded pursuits throughout the New Orleans community since she settled in the area in 1973. She is one of the founding members of Casa Argentina, and served as president for two consecutive terms. As a member of the Auxiliary Board of Touro Infirmary, Caputto was in charge of the art department and created the Artist Corner. She actively collaborates with the Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra, the New Orleans Ballet Association, and the Louisiana Children’s Museum. Before her move to the United States from Argentina in 1971, Caputto studied accounting at Universidad Nacional del Litoral. She later graduated from Living Language Academy with a degree in Education. While in New Orleans, she has continued to pursue educational opportunities by furthering her studies in history, French, sociology and political science.

Stephanie Feoli is a director of the Zemurray Foundation. Feoli currently serves on the board of Tulane University, and has served as chair of the Audubon Nature Institute, and on the advisory committee of the International Center for the Arts of the Americas at the Museum of Fine Arts in Houston. Additionally, she has served on the boards of Union College, Cushing Academy in Massachusetts, Isidore Newman School, Young Audiences, the Contemporary Arts Center, the Louisiana SPCA, and the New Orleans Arts Council. Feoli earned her master’s in Latin American studies from Tulane after receiving her bachelor’s degree in sociology from Union College in New York.

Rebecca Friedman is a freelance lifestyle writer and editor with a focus on New Orleans culture, food, business, and design. Her work has appeared in local publications including New Orleans Magazine, New Orleans Homes & Lifestyles, Gambit, and Biz New Orleans, among others. Friedman’s professional career began with a role in management consulting. She attended culinary school in Florence, Italy before returning to the business world, where she spent 15 years in professional development and internal communications with McKinsey & Company. Friedman serves on the NOMA volunteer committee and on the executive board of the New Orleans JCC. After graduating from Metairie Park Country Day School, Friedman attended Yale University, where she earned a BA in history.

Katie Stream is a Louisiana native with a background in real estate development, working in Los Angeles for a number of years. Stream currently serves on the board of directors for the Community Foundation of Southwest Louisiana, which connects philanthropists with causes that matter and collaborates with public agencies and private enterprises to conduct projects for civic improvement. She graduated from Randolph-Macon College in Virginia with a degree in international relations, and earned a degree in early childhood education from UCLA.