NOMA Announces Fund, Endowment from Del and Ginger Hall

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Museum of Art announces a major fund and pledged endowment by Del and Ginger Hall in support of the NOMA photography department. The fund will support and augment a set of exhibitions and programs in the department of photographs over the next five years, while the endowment will provide a foundation for the department’s activities in perpetuity. NOMA’s current exhibition New Photography: Create, Collect, Compile is the first endeavor supported in large part by the Halls’ contributions.

“Del and Ginger’s incredible generosity will help grow what is already one of NOMA’s greatest strengths: our photography program,” says Susan Taylor, the museum’s Montine McDaniel Freeman Director. “By providing both immediate and long-term support, Del and Ginger are ensuring the present and future success of that program.”

An Emmy Award-winning news cameraman and film editor, Del Hall was born and raised in New Orleans. He began his career with WWL-TV and later went on to work on national and international assignments with CBS. With Ginger, Hall ultimately founded a video production company in Chicago while simultaneously taking still pictures. Both he and Ginger remain devoted to the medium as a means of expression, documentation, and a way to look at and understand the world. Their work is guided by their belief in the power of photography as a tool for social change, especially in the hands of young people.