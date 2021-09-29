NOMA Announces Free Admission for Louisiana Educators Through 2021

NEW ORLEANS – From the New Orleans Museum of Art:

As an expression of support and appreciation, the New Orleans Museum of Art announces free museum admission to Louisiana educators through December 31, 2021.

“We respect our teachers and honor their commitment to student learning and well-being,” said Susan Taylor, Montine McDaniel Freeman Director. “We hope this gesture will provide more opportunities for educators to engage with and experience the arts, both in and out of the classroom.”

Educators are encouraged to contact the NOMA Learning & Engagement team for ideas on integrating NOMA collections in the classroom or to schedule a virtual visit. Please visit noma.org/learn/educate for more information. When planning a visit, educators should use the code LATEACH when reserving tickets online and show your school ID at the front desk of the museum.