NOMA Announces Auditorium Complex Renovation

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Museum of Art (NOMA) has begun construction on renovations to its auditorium complex to create a flat-floored, modern space with surround sound and theatrical lighting that will host theater events, lectures, banquets and more. The renovation will seat up to 360 people and will connect with adjacent spaces.

“As New Orleans’ oldest fine arts institution, we are dedicated to inspiring the love for arts in our community,” said NOMA’s Susan Taylor. “A flexible, contemporary auditorium will create a space for celebration of the visual and performing arts and allow the museum to expand our diverse offerings.”