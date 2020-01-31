NOMA Announces Auditorium Complex Renovation
NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Museum of Art (NOMA) has begun construction on renovations to its auditorium complex to create a flat-floored, modern space with surround sound and theatrical lighting that will host theater events, lectures, banquets and more. The renovation will seat up to 360 people and will connect with adjacent spaces.
“As New Orleans’ oldest fine arts institution, we are dedicated to inspiring the love for arts in our community,” said NOMA’s Susan Taylor. “A flexible, contemporary auditorium will create a space for celebration of the visual and performing arts and allow the museum to expand our diverse offerings.”
Built in the 1970s, the existing auditorium has 220 seats, a shallow rake, no backstage, outdated technology and a projection booth that is difficult to access. However, its position adjacent to NOMA’s Great Hall and café courtyard make it well positioned to support a range of programs and events, including films, lectures, symposia, broadcast events, festivals, music, dance and other performance events and special commemorations.
The auditorium complex renovation will also include a renovation to Café NOMA, which is operated by long-term NOMA partner Ralph Brennan Restaurant Group.