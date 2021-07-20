Nolé on St. Charles Returns as Special Event Venue

NEW ORLEANS — Nolé is reopening as a 6,500-square-foot special events venue with culinary options provided by Mirepoix Event Catering. The Latin-inspired restaurant, owned and operated by Al Copeland Jr., debuted in 2019 at 2001 St. Charles Avenue in a spot formerly occupied by a Cheesecake Bistro, another Copeland family operation. The space has been temporarily closed during the pandemic.

“We have the prime location right on St. Charles Avenue in the historic Garden District,” said Copeland in a release. “Our flexible, open floor plan is suitable for all types of celebrations. It is an all in one destination with the ability to ‘eat, stay and play’ with our Coach House Hotel connecting to the building. And as a born and bred New Orleanian, we know how to throw a good party!”

Copeland said Nolé provides everything from tables and place settings to service staff, full-service bars, and food. All food is prepared in-house. Outside vendors for enhanced décor, tableware, catering and more are welcome upon approval.

Contact NoleEvents.com for more information.