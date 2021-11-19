NOLAxNOLA Celebrates New Orleans Music and Culture

NEW ORLEANS — From New Orleans & Company:

NOLAxNOLA, presented by New Orleans & Company, is celebrating the success of last month’s inaugural citywide festival, which featured more than 300 music performances in 35 New Orleans venues over ten days in October and which saw music return citywide. NOLAxNOLA ‘21: Show Your Love! A Virtual Celebration of New Orleans is a virtual fundraiser event showcasing performances and more by some of New Orleans’ most iconic artists, all benefiting community-based nonprofits dedicated to fostering the music culture of New Orleans. Powered by the digital fundraising platform Fandiem, NOLAxNOLA ‘21: Show Your Love! A Virtual Celebration of New Orleans is set for Nov. 19 and 20, beginning both nights at 8 p.m. central, free to view exclusively via www.nolaxnola.com.

NOLAxNOLA ‘21: Show Your Love! A Virtual Celebration of New Orleans will feature live performances from an array of New Orleans artists, spanning up-and-coming talent, rising stars, and undisputed musical royalty. The list includes Irma Thomas, the Revivalists, Big Freedia, Galactic, Tank and the Bangas and the Preservation Hall Jazz Band.

Produced by Paul Peck (longtime Bonnaroo SuperJam producer, Okeechobee Festival co-founder, and producer of last year’s all-star Save Tip’s livestream benefit show) and directed by acclaimed filmmaker Martin Shore (Take Me To The River and the upcoming Take Me To The River NOLA), the two-night event will support six New Orleans-based community nonprofits.

For complete details, please visit fandiem.com/nolaxnola.

“It’s been a long time since our community around the globe was together to celebrate the New Orleans music and flavor that we all love so much,” says Paul Peck, co-founder of NOLAxNOLA. “In that spirit we’re throwing a two night party of musical treats and storytelling. Our beloved venues and community can use the support now more than ever and some lucky donors will win some of the most unimaginable New Orleans experiences ever.”

“New Orleans & Company is proud to present NOLAxNOLA and support our musicians and music culture, the lifeblood of New Orleans cultural economy,” said Stephen Perry, president and CEO of New Orleans & Company. “We also hope watching this incredible lineup of talent this weekend will inspire music-lovers from around the world to plan a trip to New Orleans in 2022.”