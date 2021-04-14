NOLA’s Kupperman Companies Purchases Chalet in Aspen, Colo.

NEW ORLEANS – Kupperman Companies CEO Zach Kupperman, who has developed and invested in The Drifter Hotel, The Joy Theater, Hotel Saint Vincent and other New Orleans real estate, has purchased the Mountain Chalet Aspen at the base of Aspen Mountain as part of a partnership with Larry McGuire’s McGuire Moorman Hospitality. The Chalet development team will re-envision the hotel with a property-wide renovation, slated to start next year. Early plans promise to “preserve its original Aspen character and quirks while adding great service, new food and beverage offerings and a world-class adventure concierge program,” according to a Kupperman spokesperson. Kupperman and McGuire also partnered on the Hotel Saint Vincent project in the Lower Garden District, which is set to open this Spring.