Nolan Marshall III Hired by Association in Vancouver, B.C.

Image provided by the Downtown Vancouver Business Improvement Association

NEW ORLEANS – Nolan Marshall III, a native New Orleanian, has been named the president and CEO of the Downtown Vancouver Business Improvement Association in Vancouver, British Columbia. He starts work on June 1. The group promotes and represents the interests of 7,000 businesses and property owners in the city’s 90-block downtown core.

Most recently, Marshall worked at the New Orleans Business Alliance – the official economic development agency for the City of New Orleans – where he started as the vice-president of external affairs and policy and was promoted to chief engagement and solutions officer. His last day on the job was May 7.

At NOLABA, Marshall led “cross collaboration between our small business growth, strategic neighborhood development, and industry attraction and retention teams, and engagement with our public sector partners around the economic opportunities and challenges facing New Orleans” according to his LinkedIn profile.

Before NOLBA, Marshall spent one year and seven months as president and executive director at Uptown Dallas Inc., a public improvement district company that “manages and enhances the public realm.”

Marshall has worked as the associate director of common good at Loyola University, director of policy and advocacy at Tulane’s Cowen Institute and director of public affairs and policy at the Downtown Development District.

The DVBIA’s executive search committee said it worked with the national executive search firm Leaders International for several months to evaluate candidates from across North America. It chose Marshall based on his international leadership and economic development experience.

It was also announced this week that the NOLABA president and CEO Quentin Messer is leaving his post in July to take a similar job in Detroit.