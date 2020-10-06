NOLABA to Host InvestNOLA Fall Training Series on Oct. 8

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Business Alliance (NOLABA) invites all local small business owners to take advantage of the third session of its InvestNOLA Fall Training Series at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 8.

NOLABA has restructured its InvestNOLA small business program, which was developed and launched in 2019, to meet the growing needs of local minority-owned and small businesses during the pandemic. The virtual series is free and open to the public via an entirely online format to provide business owners with the real-time information and tools needed to not only maintain but increase their revenues during these difficult months.

The third session, titled “Cash Runway and Planning,” will feature guest speaker Dave Parker, a five-time founder and venture capitalist with decades of experience launching and scaling multi-million dollar companies. The third event will focus on the following subject areas:

Cash planning and projecting

Shifting from a defensive to an offensive approach

When to grind and when to close

Ways to continue to innovate during times of crisis

For additional details or to register via Eventbrite, click here.

For more information about the InvestNOLA Fall Training Series, visit www.nolaba.org/investnola-training.