NOLABA Names Norman E. Barnum Interim President and CEO

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The New Orleans Business Alliance Board of Directors announced that Chief Financial Officer Norman E. Barnum IV has been named Interim President and CEO for the organization. Barnum will assume the duties of current President and CEO, Quentin L. Messer, Jr., upon his transition to the Michigan Economic Development Corporation, effective no later than July 1.

Mr. Barnum has had a tremendous impact developing the overall financial strategy and implementation of data systems at NOLABA over the last three years. In his role as CFO, he manages the company’s finance team, treasury, shareholder relations, accounting, tax, external audit, and risk management, in addition to leading the development and implementation of strategic initiatives that increase the organization’s self-sustainability and minimize its dependence on public funding. By serving as a liaison between leaders in the public and private sectors and members of the local community, he has helped generate positive outcomes and initiatives that drive prosperity for all citizens of New Orleans.

“We are proud to be a part of the work that NOLABA is doing for the economic development growth for the city. It was a unanimous decision to make Norman the Interim President and CEO because we felt his vision, drive, and passion for the organization are well received, not only by the extraordinary team at NOLABA but also the New Orleans community as a whole. We look forward to Norman’s continued leadership as we work with him to build a better economy for the people of New Orleans,” said Gilbert Montaño, NOLABA Board Chair and Chief Administrative Officer for the City of New Orleans.

Barnum joined the NOLABA team with an outstanding track record with over 30 years of experience in finance, community, and economic development leadership in cities across the Northeast and Gulf South.

“I am deeply honored and humbled to step into this new role and serve the people of New Orleans as NOLABA’s Interim President and CEO,” said Barnum. “This work, while challenging at times, is truly a labor of love and something I take great pride in as a native New Orleanian. My goal will be to continue the progress that Quentin and I have set into motion and ensure all that we do is aligned with our mission to make the City of New Orleans a place where all people are financially secure and prosperous through growth, opportunity, and eliminating economic disparity.”

“I have had the pleasure to work with Norman for the past three years and he has proven himself to be a true leader for New Orleans and the region, beyond his stellar work at NOLABA,” said Quentin L. Messer, Jr., current President and CEO of NOLABA. “He is committed to moving this city and its residents forward economically by helping to get more money into the pockets of New Orleanians. The best chapters for New Orleans and NOLABA are ahead, and Norman and his talented team are battle-tested and equipped to make ‘Culture. Equity. Prosperity.’ more real for our friends and neighbors.”

Norman will assume the role of Interim President and CEO no later than July 1, carrying on the legacy, vision, and quality of economic development that the people of New Orleans deserve.

For more information about the New Orleans Business Alliance, please visit nolaba.org.