NOLABA Launches Homegrown Holidays Campaign

Getty Images

NEW ORLEANS — From the New Orleans Business Alliance:

NOLABA has announced the return of its local shopping campaign, Homegrown Holidays, as part of ongoing efforts to support local retail businesses this holiday season. Shoppers at one of the 50 participating businesses across seven high-impact, disinvested New Orleans neighborhoods will be entered into a raffle for a chance to win a $200 cash prize. The neighborhoods include Treme, New Orleans East, Gert Town/Hollygrove, Algiers, Lower 9th Ward. and Gentilly. The program runs from Black Friday to New Year’s Eve

With over a thousand small businesses combined, these communities have been identified as the primary focus of NOLABA’s Resilient Corridors Initiative – a joint program with the City of New Orleans to advance commercial revitalization efforts through direct funding and technical support to local businesses.

As local business owners continue to rebound post-pandemic, NOLABA encourages shoppers to support them over corporate chains these next few weeks and help further the momentum and contribute to the city’s long-term recovery and success heading into 2023 and beyond.

“All of the seven neighborhoods we focus on as part of our Resilient Corridors Initiative have their own distinct and vibrant culture, and so do the small businesses who operate there, some of whom span generations,” said Greg Lawson, senior VP of strategic neighborhood development at NOLABA. “We’re so proud to be able to showcase their unique offerings and encourage residents to think outside the box with their gift-giving this holiday season, all while providing a much-needed influx of revenue to our small businesses and their surrounding communities.”

“When people shop local, eat local, and spend local, they keep their money where we need it most – right here in New Orleans’ economy,” said DJ Johnson, owner of Baldwin & Co. Coffee + Bookstore. “Homegrown Holidays is helping people invest in local entrepreneurship and nurturing a sense of community and pride within our neighborhoods and small business community. I’m excited to partner with NOLABA for a second year to increase profitability and grow, not just my business, but the entire city.”

NOLABA is also working with community members in each of the seven neighborhoods on a variety of different events happening throughout the duration of the campaign to bring even more people and spending power to these areas.