NOLABA Hosts Webinar on Job Quality and Racial Equity

Fekykhg0 400x400NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Business Alliance will present a webinar titled “Job Quality and Racial Equity in a Pandemic Economy” at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, June 30.

The webinar will feature a conversation among workforce providers and intermediaries about the need to advocate for job quality and racial equity as companies and employees navigate COVID-19 and plan for future economic realities. 

Topics covered will include:

  • Why job quality is relevant in a region that relies on service sector jobs
  • The role workforce providers can play in supporting job seekers and existing workers in advocating for better jobs
  • Why a focus on job quality and racial equity are critical as we look towards re-opening the economy
  • Tools and frameworks that can be leveraged by providers immediately   

This webinar will feature expert advice from:

  • Clair Minson, New Orleans Business Alliance
  • Zuri Stone, YouthBuild Philly
  • Robin Walker, YouthBuild Philly
  • Jenny Weissbourd, The Aspen Institute, Economic Opportunities Program

 

