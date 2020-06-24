NOLABA Hosts Webinar on Job Quality and Racial Equity

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Business Alliance will present a webinar titled “Job Quality and Racial Equity in a Pandemic Economy” at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, June 30.

The webinar will feature a conversation among workforce providers and intermediaries about the need to advocate for job quality and racial equity as companies and employees navigate COVID-19 and plan for future economic realities.

Topics covered will include:

Why job quality is relevant in a region that relies on service sector jobs

The role workforce providers can play in supporting job seekers and existing workers in advocating for better jobs

Why a focus on job quality and racial equity are critical as we look towards re-opening the economy

Tools and frameworks that can be leveraged by providers immediately

This webinar will feature expert advice from: