NOLABA Gets $1.3M Grant for Biotech Labs at The Beach at UNO

An aerial photo of The Beach at UNO courtesy of the University of New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS – U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo announced last week that the Department’s Economic Development Administration is awarding a $1.3M grant to the New Orleans Business Alliance (NOLABA) to support the development of wet lab space and clean room in the Information Technology Center at The Beach at UNO.

This EDA project, to be matched with $370K in local funds, is expected to create 39 jobs, retain 19 jobs, and generate $5.1M in private investment.

“President Biden is committed to ensuring that our communities are provided with the resources they need to diversify and grow their economies,” said Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo. “This EDA investment in the New Orleans Business Alliance will create laboratory space to support growing biotech companies in the region, attracting new businesses and creating a diverse, resilient regional economy.”

This project was made possible by the regional planning efforts led by the Regional Planning Commission’s Southeast Development District. EDA funds RPC to bring together the public and private sectors to create an economic development roadmap to strengthen the regional economy, support private capital investment and create jobs. The New Orleans Business Alliance and The Beach at UNO teamed up to submit this successful joint application.

“I am gratified that the Biden Administration has chosen this important project for funding,” said Congressman Troy A. Carter. “Growing our region’s economy is one of my top priorities in Congress, and I look forward to continuing to partner with groups like the New Orleans Business Alliance to secure federal funding to do so.”

“This is a huge win and example of NOLABA’s impact within our rapidly-growing bio innovation industry,” said Interim President & CEO of NOLABA Norman E. Barnum IV. “This project is a beautiful collaboration with one of our city’s strongest innovation assets – The Beach at UNO. The effects of this grant are forward-thinking and lay a foundation for an innovation cluster at The Beach, which benefits not only our academic and biotech communities but all facets of our New Orleans economy. We’re incredibly grateful to the EDA for this generous investment in our city and look forward to getting to work on this transformational project.”