NOLABA Announces Interim President and CEO

NEW ORLEANS – On May 8, the New Orleans Business Alliance board of directors announced that Louis David has been named the organization’s interim president and CEO. His previous role at NOLABA was vice president of industry attraction and retention.

“I am extremely excited to lead the NOLABA team in our next phase of evolution as interim president and CEO,” said David in a press release. “This is an exciting time for business and economic growth in New Orleans, and I look forward to highlighting those opportunities and our efforts with our community.”

David has been with NOLABA for eight years and leads the organization’s efforts to retain current and recruit new businesses in the technology, manufacturing, trade and transportation industries. Over the past two years, he led the economic development support of Big Easy Bucha’s acquisition by a major Latin American bev-tech company, played a key role in the launch of Propel Park at NASA’s Michoud Assembly Facility, and helped to create and launch the Xbox Studios Game Camp experience in New Orleans.

David has continued to expand NOLABA’s footprint across the nation, connecting with site selectors and hosting them in-person and virtually through the organization’s ongoing virtual site tours, which showcase commercial real estate opportunities in the city. He also leads NOLABA’s signature Real Estate Breakfast Series in partnership with the Urban Land Institute, where industry leaders provide insight and access to the local commercial real estate, construction, insurance, architecture and design climate.

“The board is proud to be a part of the work that NOLABA is doing to make the city of New Orleans a place where all people are financially secure and prosperous through growth, opportunity and eliminating economic disparity. We are grateful to Louis for taking up this leadership role as interim president and CEO, and we know that he will carry the banner of greatness that this organization exemplifies,” said Gilbert Montaño, NOLABA board chair and chief administrative officer for the City of New Orleans.

David will assume the new role immediately. NOLABA’s board of directors has also engaged a national search firm to identify a permanent CEO.