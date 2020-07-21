NOLA Public Schools Will Begin the Year with Distance Learning

NEW ORLEANS – NOLA Public Schools has announced that all schools in the system will begin the 2020-21 school year with distance learning. School leaders will decide at a later date when and if on-site classes can resume; there will be weekly updates between now and the start of the school year to announce any changes in plan.

“We have made the difficult decision to begin school with a distance-learning model in August,” said Superintendent of Schools Henderson Lewis at a Tuesday press conference. “We know many teachers have concern about returning to school as the cases have increased.”

Although hospitalization levels in New Orleans haven’t spiked as high as they were during the earlier peak in the crisis, school leaders decided that the increase in COVID-19 cases around the state have created too much uncertainty to bring students and teachers back into buildings together.

“The actions that we take today have a direct impact on our children’s future,” said Orleans Parish School Board President Ethan Ashley. “With that, stay safe and mask up.”

