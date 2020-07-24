NOLA-PS Begins Distributing PPE Supplies To Orleans Parish Public Schools

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – NOLA Public Schools (NOLA-PS) is problem-solving at the District level to ensure the health of all students and educators when it is safe for schools reopen for in-person instruction. To that effect, NOLA-PS has worked diligently to procure Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) supplies for all NOLA-PS schools to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 on campuses. Though the District recently announced that all students will be instructed via distance learning for the month of August, the PPE supplies will be available to staff and teachers who will be on campuses throughout August as well as when students return to campus for in-person learning. The District has set a goal of reassessing students’ return after Labor Day.

Starting this week, all NOLA Public Schools will receive a kit with the following supplies:

4,800-9,200 disposable and reusable face masks per site

200-750 face shields per site

8,000-16,000 nitrile gloves per site

10 gallons of hand sanitizer and 20 hand sanitizer stations per site

No Touch Thermometers: 4 per site

Thermal-insulated food storage bags: 40 per site

Disinfectants: 40 gallons per site

“It is our job, as a District, to do everything we can to ensure our students and educators stay healthy once they return to the classroom,” said NOLA-PS Superintendent of Schools Dr. Henderson Lewis, Jr. “I’d like to thank the Board for procuring these much-needed PPE supplies. These materials will be absolutely critical in the prevention of COVID-19 in our schools.”

These PPE supplies will be used in alignment to the safety requirements already in place in NOLA-PS’ Roadmap to Reopening. These safety standards include face covering requirements for all students and staff when on campus, frequent handwashing, temperature checks and limiting class size.

“NOLA-PS is committed to protecting our dedicated teachers and staff, their safety in the classroom is paramount,” said OPSB Board President Ethan Ashley. “The District continues to offer necessary supports and resources, such as these PPE supplies, to all our schools to ensure they have everything they need to offer the safest possible environment once in-person learning resumes.”

In addition to the PPE and reopening supplies being distributed by NOLA-PS to schools starting this week, the Louisiana Department of Education and Gov. John Bel Edwards’ Office will provide the following additional PPE supplies:

2,000 masks per site

Cloth, reusable face masks

3 thermometers per site

NOLA PS is working with the local Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP) office to collect these items for all public schools in Orleans Parish and will coordinate an additional distribution for all schools.

Throughout the month of August, the District will continue to host weekly briefings alongside public health advisors, to provide regular updates on a return to in-person learning and steps the District is taking to ensure students and teachers are supported throughout this time.





