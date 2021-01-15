NOLA Pelvic Health Hires Two New Employees

NEW ORLEANS – NOLA Pelvic Health has announced the hiring of pelvic floor physical therapist Ashley Holstein and office manager Carly Diecidue.

Holstein is a native of New Orleans and attended Mount Carmel Academy. She obtained a degree in kinesiology from Louisiana State University and went on to receive her doctorate of physical therapy from the LSU Health Sciences Center. Diecidue is a native of New Orleans and attended Tulane University, where she majored in psychology.

NOLA Pelvic Health is a physical therapy clinic in New Orleans offering pelvic floor physical therapy to individuals of all genders.