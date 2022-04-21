NOLA MusicTech 2022 Releases Schedule and Speakers

NEW ORLEANS — NOLA MusicTech Conference 2022 has released the schedule and speakers for its first in-person event on April 27 at the George and Joyce Wein Jazz & Heritage Center. The conference is targeting entrepreneurs, investors, musicians, journalists, developers, service providers and organizations who work with them “at the convergence of music culture and commerce.” Thought leaders in the music, business and technology ecosystem will shine a light on the emerging trends that are changing the way we experience, share, create, and monetize music.

Intentionally nestled between French Quarter Fest and Jazz Fest, the conference aims to draw music and technology businesses to New Orleans, as well as attract money and opportunities to Louisiana musicians. It is NOLA MusicTech’s mission to showcase New Orleans music and culture as a fertile ground for tech innovation.

“After moving to virtual in 2020 for our inaugural event, we are thrilled to be in person this year with such an incredible group of speakers,” said Melissa O’Brien, producer of NOLA MusicTech. “There’s no better place than the vibrant New Orleans scene to showcase what is happening at the intersection of music and tech. We hope to bring the same energy and excitement that our predecessor, SF MusicTech, brought to northern California.”

Topics from more than 20 sessions include NFTs for Musicians, Music in the Metaverse, Immersive Sound, TikTok Strategies, Innovative Artist Funding, Innovations in Music Creation, the DAO/Web3 Music Revolution and Livestreaming in 2022. Keynote speakers are Panos A. Panay, co-president and CRO of the Recording Academy, and Gebre Waddell, CEO of Sound Credit.

Other featured speakers include:

Michael Romanowski, Owner, Coast Mastering

Jessica Powell, Co-founder and CEO, audioshake.io

Darryl Ballantyne, CEO, LyricFind

DAWN, Artist

Tracey Bowen, Founder, H.E.R. DAO

Bryan Calhoun, Digital Strategy and Business Development, Maverick/The Blueprint Group

Vickie Nauman, Founder & CEO, CrossBorderWorks

Ash Stahl, CEO, Flighthouse

The event will feature new launches and demos from Vampr, hyprAUDIO and LyricFind as well as several networking opportunities. The festivities culminate in a crawfish boil closing party.

The 2022 conference is sponsored by Vampr, LyricFind, Louisiana Entertainment, NOLAvate Black, SongVest, hyprAUDIO, Sound Royalties, Greater New Orleans Inc., the Recording Academy, the Recording Academy Producers & Engineers Wing, Fusicology and OffBeat Magazine.