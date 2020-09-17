NOLA Lending Group Honored for Work with Low-to-Moderate-Income Buyers

NEW ORLEANS – Freddie Mac has named NOLA Lending Group as one of the winners of its Home Possible RISE Awards. The annual Recognizing Individual for Sustained Excellence program salutes Freddie Mac’s top clients across multiple categories for excellence with Home Possible mortgages – Freddie Mac’s affordable lending solution for low-to-moderate-income home buyers.

NOLA Lending Group, a division of Fidelity Bank, earned the Home Possible RISE Award in the Home Possible RISE Awards for Fastest Growth. The local lending agency represented the fastest growth for Home Possible mortgage originations and have amplified their efforts for very low- to low-income homebuyers.

“It’s truly an honor to have received the prestigious Home Possible RISE Award for our work to help people in our New Orleans community enjoy the benefits of homeownership,” said Fidelity Bank CEO Chris Ferris. “It’s a joy to see the smile on a homeowner’s face when they learn that their home awaits their arrival. Changing a family’s future by creating sustainable homeownership for people living in our city is one of the many reasons our Fidelity Bank team loves our jobs.”

The awards combined volume from national Home Possible and Home Possible Advantage mortgage options. Lenders must be active Freddie Mac Seller/Servicers or Housing Finance Agencies, and correspondent lenders and brokers must originate through those Seller/Servicers. Freddie Mac reviewed 2019 data and awarded the top organizations among several categories.

“Our lenders know our customers and our community, and they are dedicated to fulfilling Fidelity Bank’s mission of being Here for Good,” said Mark Chestovich, NOLA Lending Group mortgage sales director and senior vice resident. “We work every day to meet the needs of a broad range of homebuyers and we know it’s having a tremendous impact on the lives of thousands of New Orleans-area residents.”

In 2019, NOLA Lending Group, a division of Fidelity Bank, made homeownership possible for more than 75 Home Possible mortgage loans totaling almost $17 million.

The complete list of the award winners is available at FreddieMac.com/HomePossible/RISE. Follow #HomePossibleRISEawards for photos and additional information.`