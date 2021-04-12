NOLA Hospitality SAFE to Host April 13 Vaccination Event

NEW ORLEANS – New Orleans Hospitality SAFE is partnering with Dickie Brennan’s Tableau, Love Your City and the New Orleans Business Alliance to host a COVID-19 vaccination event on Tuesday, April 13. The event will take place at Dickie Brennan’s Tableau, 616 St. Peter St.

Ochsner Health will provide the Johnson & Johnson vaccination. This is the single dose vaccine and will not require a follow-up appointment.

This vaccine effort is specifically available to the New Orleans hospitality industry workforce.

“The New Orleans Business Alliance is delighted to be a partner on this incredibly important initiative,” said Quentin Messer, Jr., President and CEO of the NOLABA. “From our work on the Gig Economy Workers Relief Fund, to our current support of the NOLA SAFE Vaccination event, it has been important for NOLABA to ensure that economic development translates into ensuring that the local economy reopens safely and that those residents who make the New Orleans experience are safe, and more importantly, feel safe, as they get back to what they do best: show the world that no place is warmer and more welcoming than New Orleans. Kudos to NOLA SAFE and our other partners for getting more shots into arms.”

Attendees are encouraged to make an appointment ahead of time. Walk-ins will be welcome, as long as vaccine inventory permits. Participants should bring a form of photo identification such as a driver’s license, state identification card or passport. Insurance is not required to receive the vaccine. Vaccinations are free.

This is a free event for the hospitality workforce. Event time is 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 13.

Vaccine Appointment Registration takes place via MyOchsner App or by telephone at (844) 888-2772 (8 a.m. to 5 p.m.). For all patients, regardless of an affiliation with Ochsner, the app is the most efficient way to schedule a vaccination appointment.