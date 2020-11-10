NOLA Hospitality SAFE Hosts Nov. 20 Event

Getty Images

NEW ORLEANS – NOLA Hospitality Safe will host an inaugural launch event on Friday, Nov. 20. A panel of local experts will discuss the SAFE program, which aims to keep the New Orleans community healthy and the economy on the right track to reopening. Speakers will include Walt Leger III of New Orleans & Company, Jeanette Weiland from the New Orleans Business Alliance and Dr. Katherine Baumgarten from Ochsner. Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser will attend the in-person event as well as many of the city’s movers and shakers in the hospitality and tourism industry.

The panel of speakers will discuss the commitment to safe reopening, and how a commitment to health and safety guidelines is a commitment to economic recovery. They will also review the benefits of different industries partnering and supporting each other in their respective reopening missions. Lastly, they will outline the importance of a safe and consistent reopening for the New Orleans economy and workforce, as it relates to the return of citywide business, festivals, professional and college sports, and other major events, with a goal of setting a benchmark for safe and effective reopening across the US.

“We’re excited to bring the hospitality community together through the NOLA Hospitality Safe coalition.” said founder Joey Worley. “A launch event with such knowledgeable panelists across healthcare, hospitality, tourism, and economic development is the perfect way to get our message out while discussing the safe return of live events. Ultimately, the safe return of business and group travel to New Orleans will depend on confidence in our industry to be able to safely host and execute events.”

Tickets for the event cost $25 and may be purchased here. Event time is 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 20.