NOLA Detox and Recovery Center Opens Its Doors to Patients

NEW ORLEANS — NOLA Detox and Recovery Center, a residential addiction treatment facility in Algiers, announced it has officially opened its doors to patients.

“This moment has been a long time coming, but we are thrilled to finally say we have beds available now,” says Dan Forman, the center’s founder and chief executive officer. “The public health crisis occurring across our city and state is detrimental to current and future generations. NOLA Detox is providing real, meaningful solutions to the people of New Orleans.”

Initially opening with 36 beds and planning for further expansion in the coming years, NOLA Detox was formed as a direct response to the worsening addiction crisis across the state. Led by an expert team and backed by the latest advancements in addiction treatment, the facility offers patients a modern and effective 30-day program for both alcohol and substance abuse.

Recent data from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention shows that Louisiana continues to be the state most impacted by this public health crisis. Reports from the CDC also show that, historically, New Orleans has been disproportionally affected, with overdose rates four to six times higher than the rest of the state. Leaders across the state are taking note, with Governor John Bel Edwards recently declaring July 28 as Opioid Crisis Awareness Day in Louisiana.

“Oftentimes when someone is ready to receive treatment, they are met with barriers such as lack of available beds or treatment options nearby,” says Chris Copeland, founder and chief operating officer of NOLA Detox. “At NOLA Detox, those who want help can get help. We can also promise that they’ll be greeted with the highest standard of care and amenities.”

