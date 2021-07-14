NOLA Detox and Recovery Center Opens Doors in Algiers

L to R: Colin Buchanan, Angel Copeland, Chris Copeland, Dan Forman, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell, Councilman Joseph Giarrusso, Rabbi David Gerber, Ben Forman, Cat Forman

NEW ORLEANS — Officials celebrated the opening of NOLA Detox and Recovery Center, a 36-bed addiction treatment facility, at a Monday ribbon cutting ceremony in Algiers.

“Louisiana is at the center of the opioid crisis; people are dying from overdoses more than anywhere else in the country,” said Dan Forman, co-founder and chief executive officer at NOLA Detox, in a release. “We got together and knew we had to do something to make an impact and start to save more lives. Our vision is that we can show folks how to live a full and abundant life in recovery.”

“New Orleans is at the center of the nation’s opioid epidemic,” said Mayor LaToya Cantrell. “In 2020, our state ranked among the highest nationwide in opioid-related deaths. This is a crisis that has affected the lives of too many of our people, and I want to thank all those who have contributed to the opening of NOLA Detox and Recovery Center. This is truly a monumental step in combatting this epidemic, and I believe it will ultimately have a positive, long-lasting impact on our city.”

NOLA Detox will offer patients a 30-day treatment program for both alcohol and substance abuse.

“As a Copeland, hospitality is in my blood,” said Chris Copeland, the facility’s co-founder and chief operating officer. “That’s why I knew there was no better time than to make someone feel at home than when they were going through some of the darkest moments of their life. NOLA Detox will be a place people come, and stay, for the entirety of their treatment.”

Backers of the venture include St. Luke’s Medical Center, the University of Holy Cross, Copeland’s Foods, Louisiana Economic Development, the New Orleans Business Alliance and the Algiers Economic Development Foundation.

“We are honored to partner with NOLA Detox and Recovery Center in the fight against addiction,” said Dr. Stanton F. McNeely III, president of the University of Holy Cross. “This facility is an incredible asset to the health and well-being of our community, in addition to promoting economic growth.”

The facility is located at 4201 Woodland Drive.