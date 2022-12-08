NOLA Coalition Urges National Search for New NOPD Superintendent

Nonprofit, civic and business leaders announced the creation of the Nola Coalition at a July 12 event at the Youth Empowerment Project headquarters in Central City. (Photo by Rich Collins)

NEW ORLEANS – From the NOLA Coalition:

The NOLA Coalition, which represents 475 New Orleans organizations focused on youth programs and anti-crime efforts, commends and thanks NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson for his over two-decades of service to the City of New Orleans. Chief Ferguson has served with great commitment and selflessness, through difficult and unprecedented times.

Going forward, it is critical that the new superintendent be chosen via a national search that is transparent, aligns with best-practices and includes community input. We must find a leader who will be most effective within an organization with a staffing crisis, and a city with a violent crime problem.

Such a process is important not only to ensure that the best candidate – who may already exist within NOPD – is chosen, but also to ensure that the new superintendent enjoys the full support of the police and the people of New Orleans from day one.

The NOLA Coalition applauds the work of the Mayor that has led to progress like greater shift deployment, civilianization, and pay and benefit increases. We now have an opportunity to continue to build a world-class organization, to engage in the challenges ahead.